StormTracker

Heavy rain moves into Connecticut tonight and into Saturday morning

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

A powerful storm will bring heavy rain and strong winds to Connecticut Friday night and into Saturday morning. There is even the chance of some thunder as the storm moves through.

The rain will develop late Friday night and will become heavy overnight.

Most of the state will see 1 to 2 inches of rain with some areas seeing higher amounts.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

With rivers already swollen from the storm earlier this week, a flood watch is in effect for the entire state through Saturday evening. There is also a coastal flood warning in effect for southeastern Connecticut.

The storm is moving swiftly and the rain will move out by about 8 a.m. on Saturday.

Weather Stories

StormTracker 2 hours ago

Today's Forecast

Dec 11, 2019

Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts

Temperatures are unseasonably warm on Saturday, climbing into the 50s before we begin to see cooler temperatures move in Sunday and for the rest of the week.

There is a chance of some snow moving in on Tuesday.

Get the full forecast here.

This article tagged under:

StormTracker
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us