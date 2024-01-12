Heavy rain moves into Connecticut tonight and into Saturday morning

A powerful storm will bring heavy rain and strong winds to Connecticut Friday night and into Saturday morning. There is even the chance of some thunder as the storm moves through.

The rain will develop late Friday night and will become heavy overnight.

Most of the state will see 1 to 2 inches of rain with some areas seeing higher amounts.

With rivers already swollen from the storm earlier this week, a flood watch is in effect for the entire state through Saturday evening. There is also a coastal flood warning in effect for southeastern Connecticut.

The storm is moving swiftly and the rain will move out by about 8 a.m. on Saturday.

Temperatures are unseasonably warm on Saturday, climbing into the 50s before we begin to see cooler temperatures move in Sunday and for the rest of the week.

There is a chance of some snow moving in on Tuesday.

