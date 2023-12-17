Heavy rain, strong winds, flooding possible as storm moves in tonight

Our StormTracker meteorologists are tracking a storm that will move in tonight with heavy rain, strong winds and the potential for inland and coastal flooding. The storm is expected to continue through Monday and will have impacts on the morning commute.

The rain will begin on the scattered side this afternoon. Rain becomes steadier and heavier through this evening and into Monday. Two to three inches of rain looks likely with some localized 4"-5" amounts possible.

A flood watch has been posted for most of the state as smaller rivers and streams are expected to rise rapidly through tomorrow.

Along with the heavy rain, strong winds are expected to develop overnight tonight through Monday. Gusts of 40 to 50 mph are expected. Localized gusts to 60 mph can't be ruled out along the shoreline. A wind advisory has been issued for most of the state with a high wind warning issued for the shoreline.

Scattered power outages are possible with the stronger wind gusts.

The wind will also bring a coastal flood threat. A coastal flood warning has been issued for the shoreline. While minor flooding is expected, some areas could approach moderate flooding during the high tide cycles on Monday.

The storm will begin to taper off Monday afternoon and evening with a quiet weather pattern moving in for most of next week.

