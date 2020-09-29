Heavy Rain & Strong Winds Tonight

The NBC Connecticut meteorologists are forecasting heavy rain and gusty winds for late tonight and early Wednesday morning.

A wind advisory has been issued for parts of Connecticut as winds could gust to 50 miles per hour. The strongest winds will likely be in southeastern Connecticut.

Rain will move into the state tonight and continue into the early morning hours. Computer models are indicating one to three inches of rain are possible throughout the state over the next 36 hours.

The precipitation comes as Connecticut is going through a drought.

The drought is causing major issues for some homeowners as wells begin to dry up.

The rain will come to an end during the late morning hours and gradual clearing will take place by Wednesday afternoon.

In addition to clearing skies, cooler and more comfortable air will move into the state with dew points falling back into the upper-40s and low-50s.

Another round of rain showers is likely on Friday prior to beautiful weather working into the state by the weekend.