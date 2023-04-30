weather forecast

Heavy Rain, Thunder Move in This Afternoon and Evening

By Darren Sweeney

After a wet Saturday, NBC Connecticut meteorologists are tracking another round of heavy rain and thunder for this afternoon and evening.

A potent storm will bring rain back into the state by 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. this afternoon. By this evening, rain will become heavy at times with thunder and lightning possible.

The rain will taper off after midnight. Another 1-2 inches of rain is expected with this next storm. Localized flooding can't be ruled out with some of the heavier downpours this evening.

A return to partly sunny skies is expected for Monday.

This article tagged under:

weather forecast
