Heavy Rain & Thunderstorms Likely in Connecticut Today

NBC Connecticut Meteorologists are tracking a line of storms that will impact the area through the morning and into the afternoon.

A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for northern Litchfield County around 6:15 a.m. but has since expired.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The main impacts of storms that do form are the threat for gusty winds, hail, heavy downpours, and frequent lightning.

Some parts of the state could see isolated flash flooding issues where the heaviest rain falls.

The rain and storms will come to an end as we head into the afternoon with much cooler and drier weather working in tonight.