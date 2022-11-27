Heavy Rain to Move Into Connecticut This Afternoon

A storm system will approach the state this afternoon and evening. Moderate, to at times, heavy rain will overspread the state after noon.

Along with the rain, an embedded thunderstorm can't be ruled out this evening.

A half-inch to one inch of rain looks likely statewide before the rain comes to an end this evening. The wind will increase behind the storm tonight with clearing skies.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Rain arrives this afternoon and it could become heavy at times for a few hours into early evening. A thunderstorm is possible. #NBCCT https://t.co/ynQZtisTnu pic.twitter.com/tvHqyKl66N — Darren Sweeney NBCCT (@DarrenSweeney) November 27, 2022

Sunshine returns on Monday with a breeze out of the northwest 10-20 mph.