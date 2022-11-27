first alert weather

Heavy Rain to Move Into Connecticut This Afternoon

By Darren Sweeney

A storm system will approach the state this afternoon and evening. Moderate, to at times, heavy rain will overspread the state after noon.

Along with the rain, an embedded thunderstorm can't be ruled out this evening.

A half-inch to one inch of rain looks likely statewide before the rain comes to an end this evening. The wind will increase behind the storm tonight with clearing skies.

Sunshine returns on Monday with a breeze out of the northwest 10-20 mph.

