Heavy rain, wind and even some snow possible this weekend

Our StormTracker meteorologists are tracking heavy rain and the possibility of snow this weekend.

Rain will overspread the state this afternoon.

It will become heavy at times tonight.

The rain is expected to develop between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. with heavier rain by this evening. An embedded thunderstorm is likely with the downpours this evening and tonight.

One to two inches of rain is likely before the rain moves out by tomorrow morning.

Along with the rain and wind, minor coastal flooding is possible during this evening's high tide. A coastal flood advisory has been posted for parts of the shoreline.

Sunday will feature wind gusts 20 to 30 mph. By Monday, a strong storm to the north will produce wind gusts to 50 mph.

A bit of snow is also possible in the northwest hills as snow showers develop Sunday night into Monday.

Track the rain and read more details on the StormTracker weather blog.