Heavy Snow Falling Across Connecticut

People across Connecticut woke up to the first significant snowfall of the season Friday morning.

The snow began falling around midnight and picked up in intensity throughout the early morning hours.

Winter storm warnings were issued for New London, Windham, Middlesex, and New Haven counties until 12 p.m.

At times overnight, the snow was falling at a rate of more than one inch per hour.

Bands of heavier snow set up through the central part of the state, increasing the potential for up to 10-inches of snow in those areas.

There have been multiple crashes on Connecticut's highways. I-95 South was closed in Greenwich due to crashes involving several tractor-trailers, according to Greenwich police. There were also crashes reported on I-95 in Norwalk and Fairfield. State police urged people to stay home and stay off the roads during the storm.

Schools across the state closed Friday due to the dangerous travel conditions.

The quick-moving storm was expected to move away from Connecticut by mid-morning.

The sun was expected to be out by Friday afternoon in time for people to begin cleaning up from the storm.

Saturday will be clear and sunny. Sunday could see a wintry mix.