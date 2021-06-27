Here Comes the Heat: Residents Being Advised to Take Extra Precautions

With extreme heat being forecasted for much of Connecticut the next several days, residents are being advised to take extra precautions such as staying cool and hydrated.

Gov. Ned Lamont said cooling centers will be open for folks across the state. Anyone in need of a place to get out of the heat can find their nearest cooling center by calling 2-1-1.

“Everyone should take the necessary precautions as the heat rises over the next several days. A few steps can greatly reduce heat-related issues, especially for the elderly, the very young, and people with respiratory ailments who are more susceptible to the effects of high temperatures," Lamont said in a statement.

Here are some tips to keep cool:

Stay in air-conditioned buildings as much as possible. If you must be outdoors, try to limit your outdoor activity to the morning and evening. Try to rest often in shady areas so that your body has a chance to cool off.

Find an air-conditioned shelter. (Call 2-1-1 for a list of cooling centers). Do not rely on a fan as your primary cooling device.

Avoid direct sunlight.

Wear lightweight, light-colored clothing.

Take cool showers or baths.

Check on those most at-risk several times a day.

Pets that cannot be brought indoors should be provided ready access to water and shade to keep them cool.

Here are some tips to stay hydrated:

Drink more water than usual.

Don’t wait until you’re thirsty to drink more fluids.

Drink from two to four cups of water every hour while working or exercising outside.

Avoid alcohol or liquids containing high amounts of sugar.

Remind others to drink enough water.

