Here Comes the Sun!

Make some time to get outside today because there will be lots of sunshine throughout the day.

After some bitter cold temperatures yesterday, the NBC Connecticut meteorologists are forecasting a mild day ahead with highs in the mid-40s.

Friday will bring even milder temperatures with highs around 50.

There will be a chance of scattered showers over the weekend. Highs will be in the lower 50s.

The next chance for brisk weather will be next week,which will have cooler, more seasonable temperatures.

