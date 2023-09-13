Here's what to expect from Hurricane Lee in Connecticut this weekend

Hurricane Lee continues to move north in the Atlantic as a Category 2 storm with winds of 110 mph. Lee will continue moving to the north making a close approach to Bermuda Thursday.

A tropical storm watch has been issued from Watch Hill, Rhode Island to the Canadian border, with a hurricane watch in effect for Down East Maine.

We can safely say that the center of the storm will stay away from Connecticut. If you're planning to head to Cape Cod this weekend, more significant impacts are expected farther east. Flooding could also be an issue there with a storm surge watch in effect.

As Lee moves to the north, its wind field is expected to grow, so even though the center will be well offshore, winds could still gust to tropical storm strength in parts of eastern Connecticut on Saturday.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The biggest impacts we could see in Connecticut will be windy conditions, especially in eastern areas of the state. A few scattered showers will also be possible in eastern Connecticut associated with the outer rain bands of Lee.

Winds will remain out of the north and northeast in Connecticut throughout the storm, so coastal flooding along the sound will be minimal. In fact, with the new moon and that steady breeze, low tide could be very low with more water being pushing offshore.