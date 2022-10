The temperatures will be above normal Friday, getting into the mid-70s.

We will have plenty of sun before passing clouds and a sprinkle overnight, then crashing temperatures and a breeze.

It will; be sunny for Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

High temperatures will be in the 50s Saturday and the 60s on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Scattered frost is likely for Sunday morning.