Sunshine will mix with some cloudiness on Thursday and high temperatures will be between 75 and 80.

There is a small chance of a passing shower or sprinkle.

Friday will be mostly sunny and a bit more humid. There is a slight chance for an evening storm.

Saturday will be partly sunny and Sunday will be mostly sunny, with highs in the lower to middle 80s.