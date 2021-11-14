first alert forecast

Higher Elevations Could See the First Snowflakes of the Season Overnight

By Rachael Jay

After a stormy couple of days Friday and then severe weather on Saturday, Sunday started off quiet. Clouds increased through the day but we stayed dry past sunset.

Showers began pushing in and in our higher elevations, snow mixes in overnight into Monday morning.

Not everyone sees the snow Sunday, but it'll be the first flakes in the state this season. We aren't expecting anything major, just a dusting in some places.

Much of the rain/snow clears after sunrise but a few scattered showers are still possible on Monday. We're in for a quiet a stretch once rain completely clears out.

You can get the latest forecast anytime here.

