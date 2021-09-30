Highs in 50s, 60s Today; Chilly Tonight

The high temperatures will be in the upper 50s to the lower 60s today. Tonight, it will be chilly and some scattered light frost is possible.

This morning, we have lots of sunshine before it gives way to many puffy clouds and a few sprinkles might develop.

It will be clear and cold tonight, with low temperatures in the upper-30s to mid-40s. Some scattered light frost is possible.

It will be sunny tomorrow, with high temperatures near 66.

The weather will be fair on Saturday.

Sunday will be cloudy and a few showers might develop.