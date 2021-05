Temperatures will get into the 70s today and the 80s for the rest of the week.

A shower or thunderstorm is possible in a few towns.

On Wednesday, a high temperature of 90 is possible.

We will have lots of sunshine today and puffy clouds.

Next weekend will be warm, in the 80s, with a few thundershowers around.