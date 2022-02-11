first alert weather

Highs in Mid-40s to Low-50s Today; Snow Possible Sunday

High temperatures today will reach the mid-40s to low-50s and we will have lots of sunshine and there is a possibility of some snow on Sunday.

Temperatures will be mild, from 45 to 52 degrees and there will be a gusty south-southwest wind.

There will be some clouds tonight and mild temperatures near 40.

Saturday will be partly sunny, breezy and mild again. Temperatures between 50 and 55 seem reasonable. The record high is 54 degrees, the record for Bradley Airport in 1999 It will be much colder Sunday and an inch  of snow is possible in the morning

