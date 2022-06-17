Storms Moving Through CT

The NBC Connecticut First Alert meteorologists are tracking some isolated or widely scattered thundershowers this afternoon.

Storm moving through Tolland Co is a little on the stronger side. Small #hail return coming through along with lightning.#nbcct #ctwx #storms pic.twitter.com/a0dSi9JKhT — Rachael (rah-shell) Jay ⚡ (@_RachaelTV) June 17, 2022

Friday is starting out cloudy, but the sunshine will increase this morning.

This afternoon will be fair, breezy and pleasant. High temperatures today will get into the upper 80s.

Saturday will bring partial sun and it will be chilly, with temperatures in the 60s-to-near-70.

Father’s Day will be sunny with highs in the lower 70s.

