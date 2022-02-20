Holiday Weekend Sunshine and Milder Temperatures Expected

After Saturday's snow squalls, wind and dropping temperatures, the weather pattern shifts toward sunshine and milder weather over the next couple of days.

High pressure brings sunshine and temperatures in the 30s today. The average high temperature for this time of the year is around 40 degrees.

By President's Day on Monday, high pressure moves off of the coast and filters in much milder weather. Highs will approach the 50s.

High pressure is in control today, but it's in a position to eventually move off of the coast and pump in some mild air over the next few days. 50s/60s! #NBCCT https://t.co/ynQZtisTnu pic.twitter.com/f7GO1Fy4kw — Darren Sweeney NBCCT (@DarrenSweeney) February 20, 2022

By Tuesday into Wednesday, a round of rain is expected.

