first alert weather

Holiday Weekend Sunshine and Milder Temperatures Expected

By Darren Sweeney

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

After Saturday's snow squalls, wind and dropping temperatures, the weather pattern shifts toward sunshine and milder weather over the next couple of days.

High pressure brings sunshine and temperatures in the 30s today. The average high temperature for this time of the year is around 40 degrees.

By President's Day on Monday, high pressure moves off of the coast and filters in much milder weather. Highs will approach the 50s.

By Tuesday into Wednesday, a round of rain is expected.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android and choose the alerts you want.

Local

UConn 1 hour ago

2 Stabbed at UConn Apartment Complex Saturday Night

homicide 9 hours ago

2022 Homicide Trends Differ in Hartford and New Haven

Get the latest details on our First Alert Weather blog.

This article tagged under:

first alert weather
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us