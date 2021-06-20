Hot and Humid Weather to Start the Work Week

Today featured beautiful weather and plenty of sunshine for Father's Day, but you can expect some changes overnight.
While most of Monday will be dry, there is a chance for stronger storms, especially in western Connecticut. The humid and foggy conditions will continue.
Monday will feature muggy feel-like temps at 95 to 100 degrees in the Hartford area.
Dew point temps will climb into the 70s.
More rain moves through on Tuesday with otherwise cloudy skies and really sticky humidity. Once a cold front slides through, we'll see much more refreshing air and cooler temperatures for the rest of the week.
Wednesday and Thursday will be sunny and temperatures could reach the low 80s by Friday.