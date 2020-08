After several days of oppressive heat and humidity, NBC Connecticut meteorologists are forecasting a sunny day with less humidity.

Lots of sun, less humid, and very warm temps for your Friday. Highs near 90.

Temperatures cool off for the weekend.

Saturday will be partly sunny with a chance of scattered showers but mainly dry. .

We're expecting considerable clouds to come in on Sunday. High near 70s.

Next week looks wonderful with lower humidity and comfortable temperatures.