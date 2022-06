Temperatures reached 90 in many towns on Saturday. More 90-degree weather is expected today.

The average high temperature for the final weekend of June should be around 83 degrees. Away from the beaches, expect temperatures in the upper 80s and low 90s.

Another top 10 summer day is on the way. Moderate levels of humidity along with warm temps, cooler at the beaches. #NBCCT https://t.co/ynQZtisTnu pic.twitter.com/hZDZTf94hy — Darren Sweeney NBCCT (@DarrenSweeney) June 26, 2022

Moderate levels of humidity are expected during the day today with dew points temperatures between 60 and 65 degrees.

Showers arrive on Monday as a cold front approaches the state. Embedded downpours are possible during the afternoon.

