Monday will bring hot weather, into the low-90s, and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Some storms will bring heavy rain, lightning and damaging winds.

Today could be the 39th day of temperatures over 90 degrees, which would break the record set in 1983 of 38 days. We tied that record on Sunday.

Tuesday will be the 40th day of temperatures over 90, then thunderstorms will bring some relief from the heat and it will be cooler and breezy on Wednesday.

The tropics are busy.