StormTracker

How rainy will it be Saturday? Here's what you need to know

By Steve Glazier

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

We want to provide some context on the chance of rain for Saturday.

The bottom line? We're not expecting a washout.

Stream Connecticut News for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

However, it will be pretty rainy at times. Here's what to expect.

Saturday will start with clouds, mist, drizzle and rain across the state. It will stay that way until about mid-morning, when the rain will get lighter and taper off.

Get top local Connecticut stories delivered to you every morning with the News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Then we'll get a decent stretch of dry time Saturday, perhaps the sun may even sneak out over some towns.

We'll likely be driest from mid-morning until Saturday afternoon.

Then another batch of rain is expected to return to the state Saturday evening, around sunset.

So what's the best time to squeeze in outdoor activities? Saturday mid-morning through afternoon.

Weather Stories

StormTracker 2 hours ago

Today's Forecast

StormTracker Mar 24

NBC Connecticut StormTracker Weather Experience

Also, Sunday appears a lot drier than Saturday.

If you prefer to adjust your outdoor plans to Sunday, be our guest! It'll be a fine end to the weekend.

One last note: Saturday will be muggier, and Sunday will feature a much lower humidity.

You can get the latest forecast anytime here.

This article tagged under:

StormTracker
Dashboard
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us