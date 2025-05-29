How rainy will it be Saturday? Here's what you need to know

We want to provide some context on the chance of rain for Saturday.

The bottom line? We're not expecting a washout.

However, it will be pretty rainy at times. Here's what to expect.

Saturday will start with clouds, mist, drizzle and rain across the state. It will stay that way until about mid-morning, when the rain will get lighter and taper off.

Then we'll get a decent stretch of dry time Saturday, perhaps the sun may even sneak out over some towns.

We'll likely be driest from mid-morning until Saturday afternoon.

Then another batch of rain is expected to return to the state Saturday evening, around sunset.

So what's the best time to squeeze in outdoor activities? Saturday mid-morning through afternoon.

Also, Sunday appears a lot drier than Saturday.

If you prefer to adjust your outdoor plans to Sunday, be our guest! It'll be a fine end to the weekend.

One last note: Saturday will be muggier, and Sunday will feature a much lower humidity.

You can get the latest forecast anytime here.