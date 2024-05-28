How to prep for hurricane season in Connecticut

June 1 marks the beginning of hurricane season in the Atlantic.

The season appears to be starting quietly but it likely won't last long.

Forecasters at several U.S. universities and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) are calling for an above-average season for the Atlantic basin.

NOAA's pre-hurricane season forecast for the 2024 Atlantic season. Named storms refer to tropical systems with winds of 39 mph or higher. Hurricanes have winds at or above 74 mph while major hurricanes have winds of and above 111 mph (also known as category 3, 4 or 5 storms).

The 2023 season ended in the top five years for named storms, according to NOAA.

All but two names were used on last year's list. Hurricane Idalia was the only hurricane to make landfall in the United States (category 3 with landfall near Keaton Beach, Florida). For storm-by-storm reports for the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season, click here.

Storm tracks for the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season (National Hurricane Center)

Hurricane season peaks from late August into October overall and here in Connecticut. The best time to prepare is before a storm forms.

The Connecticut Department of Public Health suggests that everyone create a family plan that includes pets and know what to do in case a storm looks like it may head toward southern New England.

That family plan should include an emergency kit that is already assembled. If you don't have a kit, start collecting items like water and first aid supplies.

If you don't know your city or town's evacuation routes and shelter locations, take note of those.

Not every home insurance policy covers flooding due to tropical systems so check with your insurance company. Be sure to also take photos of your home and its contents to keep track of what you have.

Lastly, they suggest having an idea of how to secure your property. This may include boarding up windows, clearing gutters and trimming trees near your home.

For more suggestions from the Department of Public Health, click here.

The NBC Connecticut StormTracker team will be watching hurricane season for you and keeping you updated on any storm developments.