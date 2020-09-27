first alert weather

Humid Today, Much-Needed Rain Possible This Week

By Darren Sweeney

As parts of the state continue to experience extreme drought conditions, NBC Connecticut meteorologists are watching for a chance of rain in the week ahead.

We'll finish out the weekend with humidity and clouds along with some sunshine. We'll start the week on Monday the same way. There is a shower chance on Sunday evening and again on Monday.

The best chance for showers arrives on Tuesday with the potential for a couple of rounds of much-needed rain Tuesday into Thursday morning.

The amount of rain is still in question but 1-2 inches ore more looks likely at this time.

