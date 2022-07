After a comfortable stretch of weather last week, the humidity will begin to increase over the weekend.

The dew point begins to increase this weekend. By Monday, we likely top 70 which starts to get us in the tropical range. #NBCCT https://t.co/ynQZtibhYU pic.twitter.com/BJwTwCISia — Darren Sweeney NBCCT (@DarrenSweeney) July 16, 2022

Along with the increased humidity, there is the risk for a spot shower or storm over the weekend. The best chance for showers and storms will return on Monday.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Beyond Monday, the attention turns to building heat. We are looking at an extended stretch of 90 plus degree heat over the next 7 to 10 days.

Read more details on our weather blog.