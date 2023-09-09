weather forecast

Humidity, showers, and storms for the weekend

By Darren Sweeney

The record breaking heat from last week is over, but the high humidity and warm temperatures will continue into the weekend.

The average high temperature for this time of the year is in the upper 70s. The forecast is for low to mid 80s today with high levels of humidity. The heat index or "feels like" temperature will be close to 90 today.

While widespread showers and storms are not expected, a few showers and storms will likely develop during the afternoon and evening. That storm chance will continue into Sunday as well. The risk for a stronger thunderstorm is possible, especially for western Connecticut.

The humidity and thunderstorm chances will continue into the start of next week before somewhat drier air returns on Tuesday.

You can get the latest forecast anytime here.

