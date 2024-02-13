Storm pulls away after dumping more than a foot of snow in parts of CT

A nor'easter moved out after burying parts of the state under more than a foot of snow on Tuesday.

West Hartford and Farmington seemed to get the jackpot amounts, with both getting a little more than 15 inches of snow before it was all over.

Ashford, Bethel, Bristol, East Windsor, Hartford, Newington, Newtown and Plymouth were also towns that saw a foot or more of snow on Tuesday.

In some places, snow came down at a rate of an inch or two inches per hour. You can see how much snow your town has here.

Several schools are already announcing delays for Wednesday. You can see the full list here.

The snow quickly stuck to all surfaces, causing problems on the roads. Since midnight, state police said they have responded to more than 750 calls for service, 123 driver assists and 161 crashes. Injuries were reported in eight of the crashes.

The snow affected flights into and out of Tweed New Haven and Bradley International Airport. All Avelo flights at Tweed on Tuesday were pushed back to Wednesday. About 11% of flights at Bradley were canceled.

CT Transit suspended Waterbury service and several routes in and out of New Haven. Hartford routes were delayed.

Gov. Ned Lamont banned all tandem tractor-trailers and empty tractor-trailers from traveling on Connecticut highways during the storm. The ban was lifted around 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Eversource said the company brought in additional line and tree crews to respond to any damage or power outages from the storm.

After the storm moves out, fair weather will develop for Wednesday. It will be blustery and cold for Valentine's Day with highs near 32.

You can get the latest details on the storm on the StormTracker weather blog.