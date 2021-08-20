FIRST ALERT: Hurricane Watch in Effect For Parts of Connecticut

A hurricane watch has been issued for parts of Connecticut as Tropical Storm Henri continues its track north in the Atlantic Ocean.

The watch is in effect for the shoreline from New Haven County east and extends all the way to include all of Cape Cod.

A tropical storm watch is in effect for the shoreline for Fairfield County west to New York.

A hurricane watch means that hurricane conditions are possible within the watch area. They are typically issued 48 hours before the anticipated arrival of tropical-storm-force winds, a point at which conditions would make outdoor preparations difficult or even dangerous.

Henri was off the coast of the southeastern U.S. Friday morning and is expected to strengthen into a hurricane as it moves up the eastern seaboard.

The National Hurricane Center is predicting it will be somewhere south of southern New England by Sunday morning.

If the storm stays on its current track, Henri would bring very heavy rain to most of Connecticut and could mean widespread flooding across the state. The storm would also bring strong winds, but the strongest winds would be east of the eye, likely in Rhode Island and Cape Cod.

Any shift in the track east or west between now and Sunday would mean a change in how much wind and rain we could expect in Connecticut.

NBC Connectiuct's team of First Alert meteorologists will track Henri and provide you with the latest information on the storm on air and online.