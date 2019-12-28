Ice Storm Expected in Parts of the State

Winter Storm Watches are in effect for Northern Connecticut.

Precipitation will overspread the state Sunday evening with most of the state experiencing primarily rain.

As the wind shifts overnight colder air will settle into the elevated areas of Connecticut and a transition from rain to freezing rain/ice is expected.

A prolonged period of icing in possible in parts of Litchfield, northwestern Hartford, and northern Tolland counties.

Some of our computer models show up to three quarters of an inch of ice accretion for northern Litchfield county. This amount of ice accretion would result in many trees and limbs snapping. It would also result in widespread power outages.

We expect the icing situation in the hill towns to continue for much of Monday before coming to an end early Tuesday morning.

Other parts of the state should expect a cold rain with temperatures in the middle to upper 30s.