first alert weather

Icy Conditions Possible on Sunday Morning

By Darren Sweeney

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

A winter weather advisory has been issued for much of interior Connecticut for slippery conditions expected Sunday morning.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android and choose the alerts you want.

After Friday's snow, sunshine and cold temperatures will start the weekend today.

A weak storm will head to the west of the state tomorrow and that will pull in milder air at cloud level. Cold air will be tough to scour out at the surface. With cold air in place, light freezing rain is likely to break out between 7-9 AM Sunday.

Along the shoreline, the milder air will move in quicker, but not before some slippery travel down to the beaches. It may take until early afternoon before temperatures go above freezing and there is a change to plain rain.

Weather Stories

first alert weather 47 mins ago

Today's Forecast

school closings Dec 11, 2019

Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts

You can read more details about the weekend forecast on our weather blog.

This article tagged under:

first alert weather
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather Today’s Forecast - First Alert Weather Blog Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Money Report Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us