Icy Conditions Possible on Sunday Morning

A winter weather advisory has been issued for much of interior Connecticut for slippery conditions expected Sunday morning.

After Friday's snow, sunshine and cold temperatures will start the weekend today.

A weak storm will head to the west of the state tomorrow and that will pull in milder air at cloud level. Cold air will be tough to scour out at the surface. With cold air in place, light freezing rain is likely to break out between 7-9 AM Sunday.

Along the shoreline, the milder air will move in quicker, but not before some slippery travel down to the beaches. It may take until early afternoon before temperatures go above freezing and there is a change to plain rain.

