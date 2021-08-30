tropical storm ida

Ida's Remnants Could Bring Significant Flooding to Connecticut This Week

There is a threat for some strong storms to move through Connecticut Monday evening.

Storms could produce heavy rain and gusty winds as they make their way through the state.

But the real threat may come later in the week when what is left of Ida comes north bringing very heavy rain to Connecticut.

A flash flood watch has been issued for the entire state for Wednesday and Thursday.

The remnants of Ida could bring anywhere from 3 to 5 inches of rain to the state, with locally higher totals possible. That would be an entire month's worth of rain in less than 24 hours.

The rain is expected to start Wednesday afternoon but the heaviest rain will arrive Thursday morning and continue into Thursday afternoon.

Connecticut has seen its share of rain over the past month or so. The ground is already saturated and rivers are running high from recent rains, including what Tropical Storm Henri brought a little more than a week ago.

