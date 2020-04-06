Increased Fire Danger Statewide

A gusty northwest wind coupled with low humidity values is resulting in an increased risk for forest fires here in Connecticut.

Temperatures are expected to rise into the low to middle 60s and winds today will be out of the northwest at 10 to 15 mph.

The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) has posted a 'High' fire danger for today.

A high fire danger means that open burning is not permitted. Anytime the fire danger is high, very high, or extreme burning is not permitted even if you have a permit from your local burning official.

Rain returns to the forecast and should alleviate the fire danger as we head toward the middle half of the week.

The daily fire danger threat can be found on the DEEP Forest Fire Control Office's website.