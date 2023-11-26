StormTracker

Increasing clouds today, tracking heavy rain tonight

By Darren Sweeney

After a quiet and bright holiday weekend, a storm will move into the state tonight.

Clouds will thicken through the day today with temperatures that will climb into the 40s.

Toward sunset, rain will begin to develop across the state.

The rain is expected to become heavy at times through the evening and overnight.

An embedded thunderstorm can't be ruled out with some of the heavy rain overnight.

Some towns will pick up over 1" of rain by the time the storm wraps up early Monday morning.

