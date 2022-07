The final day of July will feature increasing afternoon clouds and temperatures near seasonable levels - in the middle to upper 80s.

As we head into the first week of August, temperatures will begin to climb into the 90s. A heat wave is looking likely as we see temperatures 90 degrees or higher for three or more days in a row.

High temperatures could reach close to 100 degrees by Thursday.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

For more details on the upcoming heat, check out our weather blog.