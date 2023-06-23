Increasing humidity and thunderstorm chances continue into the weekend

A warm front will make its way through the state today, bringing with it increasing humidity. By this evening and into the weekend dew point temperatures will approach 65 to 70 degrees. When the dew point approaches 70 degrees it begins to feel tropical.

Along with the higher humidity, thunderstorm chances will linger into the weekend. While we don't expect any washouts, a thunderstorm along with a downpour is possible at any point.

A round of rain is looking likely to start Saturday morning.

By Saturday afternoon, hazy sunshine is expected to break out. A scattered shower or thunderstorm is possible along with the higher humidity through the day.