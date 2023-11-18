Increasing sunshine and wind to start the weekend

A weak front brought showers and clouds to start the day today, but will push offshore by this afternoon.

As the front clears to the east, drier air moves in with sunshine and an increasing wind for the second half of today.

Today is one of those days.. we start of mild (our high temps occur this morning) with dropping temps during the afternoon. #NBCCT https://t.co/pki91iczbk pic.twitter.com/FjTjgw8RwY — Darren Sweeney NBCCT (@DarrenSweeney) November 18, 2023

The wind will gust 20-25 mph through this afternoon. The wind will also bring cooler temperatures. The highs for the day today will occur this morning. By afternoon, high temps will drop into the upper 40s to low 50s.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Dry weather continues for the rest of the weekend with sunshine and highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

You can get the latest forecast anytime here.