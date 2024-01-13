Flooding remains a concern after latest storm

Another storm brought another round of heavy rain and gusty winds, causing both river and coastal flood threats across the state.

Along the shoreline, the midday high tide could bring minor to moderate coastal flooding. A flood warning continues for the shoreline into this afternoon.

While the damaging wind threat has shifted east, gusty winds are expected to continue through the day. Gusts between 30 mph and 40 mph are likely.

More than 1" of rain fell across many parts of the state, which is causing flood concerns for small rivers and streams. The larger rivers across the state will also continue to rise. Minor flooding is expected for the bigger rivers in the state.

Drier and colder weather is expected to settle into the state through the rest of the weekend. No significant rain is expected in the coming days which will allow for the rivers to begin to recede.

