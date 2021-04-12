Late Week Nor'Easter May Bring Snow

A coastal storm is expected to develop off of Connecticut on Thursday bringing gusty winds, heavy rain, and the potential for some snow.

Our team of First Alert meteorologists expects rain to develop across the state on Thursday changing to a period of snow in the hilltowns Thursday night. Accumulation is possible particularly in Litchfield County.

As the storm pulls away a mixture of rain and snow is expected on Friday along with gusty winds and temperatures well below normal in the 30s and 40s.

While it is too early to determine how much snow may fall several inches may accumulate in the hilltowns. In the valley and on the shoreline temperatures will be a bit warmer and accumulation is unlikely but not out of the question.

April snow is common in the hills with an average of a few inches falling during the month at the weather observing site in Norfolk.

The weekend looks brighter and warmer.