Less humid and drier for Sunday before rain chances return

After yet another rainy Saturday, Sunday is less humid and drier with mostly cloudy skies and high temperatures in the 70s.

A few sprinkles will be possible this evening and into tonight and tomorrow, but most will stay dry.

The next best chance for rain comes on Tuesday with a few rumbles of thunder possible.

High temperatures will stay in the 70s through Tuesday with mostly cloudy skies.

More sunshine and warmer temperatures return by the middle of the week.