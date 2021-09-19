first alert weather

Less Humidity, Full Sunshine for Sunday

By Darren Sweeney

Much more comfortable air continues to settle into the state after a cold front moved through yesterday.

The dew point temperatures over the last few days have been well into the 60s, which is on the humid side. Today, we expect dew point numbers to fall through the comfortable 50s and even 40s.

The average high for this time of the year is in the middle 70s and that is where temperatures will remain for the next few days.

Along with the comfortable air, high pressure will provide nearly full sunshine through the day today.

The next chance for showers doesn't arrive until the middle of next week.

