Light Snow Likely Sunday Afternoon, Evening

The weekend will begin on the dry side. Clouds will increase through the day today as an ocean storm spins to our east.

By Sunday, a weak area of low pressure will spread snow showers into the state by Sunday afternoon. The snow will become steadier through the evening.

Temperatures will be warmer along the shoreline where rain will mix with the wet snow holding accumulations down.

Interior portions of the state could see 1-3 inches of accumulations. There could be a 4" amount in the normally colder higher elevations.

Snow is likely with a weak area of low pressure Sunday afternoon/night. The steadiest of the snow comes in around midnight. Mixing with rain at the coast. #NBCCT https://t.co/ynQZtisTnu pic.twitter.com/oyqARJazVe — Darren Sweeney NBCCT (@DarrenSweeney) December 10, 2022

Any lingering snow showers will move out by Monday morning's commute.