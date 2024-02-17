StormTracker

Light snow moving through parts of the state this morning

Light snow is moving through parts of the state on Saturday morning and more snow showers are possible later in the day.

Over two inches of snow is reported in parts of Connecticut, but most of the state is seeing a coating to an inch.

The snow is expected to end later in the morning. After that, another system moving through this afternoon will bring a round of snow showers and squalls.

Any squall that develops this afternoon will reduce visibility and may even cause a quick accumulation of a coating to 1" of snow.

Toward evening, the snow squalls will move out and the rest of the long weekend looks to remain quiet.

Track the snow squalls on our interactive radar.

