first alert weather

Low 40s Today Before Temperatures Plunge

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Temperatures will get into the 40s today before they plunge this weekend.

High temperatures Friday will be between 40 and 45 today, but there are chances of snowsqualls or rain and snow showers today.

Temperatures will drop dramatically tonight and it will be much colder tomorrow.

The "feels-like" temperatures on Saturday will be near 0 to 10 degrees.

From Saturday night into Sunday, temperatures will drop further.  

