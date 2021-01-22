Low 40s Today Before Temperatures Plunge

Temperatures will get into the 40s today before they plunge this weekend.

High temperatures Friday will be between 40 and 45 today, but there are chances of snowsqualls or rain and snow showers today.

Some snow and graupel in Stafford right now. Thank you @JpolmatierW for the update. A few slick spots there. #NBCCT pic.twitter.com/8MjiptfUIv — Bob Maxon (@bobmaxon) January 22, 2021

Temperatures will drop dramatically tonight and it will be much colder tomorrow.

The "feels-like" temperatures on Saturday will be near 0 to 10 degrees.

From Saturday night into Sunday, temperatures will drop further.