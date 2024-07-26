Lower humidity, plenty of sunshine to end the week, start the weekend

A cold front cleared the coast yesterday ushering in much lower levels of humidity. Dew point temperatures have gone from the tropical 70s to the refreshing lower 50s.

Along with the lower levels of humidity, plenty of sunshine is in store for today and the sun will carry into the weekend.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

High temperatures today are expected to be in the 80s. Highs over the weekend will be in the upper 80s inland and lower 80s on the shore -- great pool, beach and overall outdoor weather as no thunderstorms are expected.

The next chance for a scattered shower and a return to some humidity is by the start of next week.