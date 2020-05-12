first alert weather

Man Survives Lightning Strike in Canterbury

By Josh Cingranelli

NBCUniversal, Inc.

At around 4 p.m. on Monday, Steven Marshall of Lisbon was working in the garage on a family farm in Canterbury.

Storms moved in and that kept Marshall from leaving the garage.

At the moment Marshall went to flip the light switch a lightning strike hit. He was sent to the ground, still conscious but complaining of chest pain and tingling in his hands and feet.

Local

hurricanes 45 mins ago

‘Hurricanes at Home’ Webinar for Connecticut Kids Taught by the National Hurricane Center

Coast Guard Academy 1 hour ago

The USCGA Prepares for First Ever Virtual Service Academy Graduation

"I felt it clamp my hand on the fender I grabbed my chest and next thing you know I was on the ground," he told NBC Connecticut.

His mother in law called 911 and first responders from the Canterbury Fire Department raced to the scene. He was transported to an area hospital where they checked his extremities and performed an EKG to make sure his heart rhythm.

"They took my boots off check my feet exit wounds checked my hands hooked me right up to an EKG to monitor my heart rhythm the biggest thing they said is you can knock your heart right out of rhythm without even knowing it," he said.

Marshall was eventually released from the hospital and feels grateful and lucky to be alive.

"I honestly think I have some very good guardian angels watching over me. It definitely gives you more light on the subject of how dangerous lightning really is."

On average 51 people die from lightning strikes each year in the US. Remember if you hear thunder it's important to head inside. The best place to be is near the center of a structure avoiding exterior walls and windows.

This article tagged under:

first alert weatherweatherCanterburysevere weatherlightning strike
Coronavirus Pandemic Kids Connection CT Resource Connection Feeding Our Families Virtual Food Drive Local U.S. & World NBCLX Video Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Entertainment CT Live Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Traffic
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us