Mandatory Evacuation in Effect For Some Groton Residents Ahead of Hurricane Henri

Some Groton residents are being told they have to evacuate their homes because of a hurricane warning that's been issued ahead of the arrival of Henri.

Residents on the following streets will have to leave their homes starting at 10 p.m. on Saturday:

Shore Avenue

South Prospect Street

Beach Pond Road

Pine Island Road

Jupiter Point Road

On Friday, the city of Groton recommended that residents who live on the above streets evacuate during the storm. Now, evacuation is mandatory.

The city says that emergency personnel may not be able to reach residents in these areas who choose to stay home during the storm because of potential flooding.

The entire Connecticut shoreline is also facing a storm surge warning ahead of Henri, which is currently a tropical storm in the Atlantic Ocean off the Carolinas.

Gov. Ned Lamont is declaring a state of emergency ahead of the arrival of Henri, including activating the Connecticut National Guard. The governor is ordering 200 Guardsmen and Guardswomen to active duty beginning Saturday morning to support the state's response.

Groton town officials said a shelter will be open at Fitch High School Saturday night. Residents can go to the school on Groton Long Point Road starting at 6 p.m. for a place to stay and school staff will be on hand in the morning to help with meals, the town police department said.

Anyone who goes to the shelter should bring pillows, blankets, clothing, medicine, and special foods if needed. Masks are required and people will be screened before entering the shelter, town officials said.

