Messy morning as wintry mix causes slick conditions

After a coating to an inch of snow overnight, we will see a mix of wintry precipitation during the morning on Thursday.

The snow has turned over to sleet, freezing rain, and plain rain across most of the state. The transition to rain will happen last in northern Connecticut.

Temperatures will begin to climb through the morning and the precipitation should end by mid-morning or early afternoon. The skies will brighten in the afternoon.

Friday will have partly sunny skies and Friday night will be clear.

Another system will move in on Saturday, starting off as snow in the afternoon and evening. That will eventually turn over to sleet into Sunday morning and then rain.

The transition to rain on Sunday could take time for some parts of the state. Temperatures will eventually move into the low 40s.

