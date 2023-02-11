Mild and Breezy Conditions to Start the Weekend

After a record breaking warm day on Friday, cooler air has entered the state with the passage of a cold front. Despite the cold front, temperatures will still be mild both weekend days.

While today will be cooler than yesterday's record breaking warmth, it will still be welll above average. #NBCCT https://t.co/ynQZtisTnu pic.twitter.com/GKUBr5ZVFn — Darren Sweeney NBCCT (@DarrenSweeney) February 11, 2023

Average high temperatures for this time of the year should be in the upper 30s. The forecast is for most of the state to rise into the 40s for today and Sunday.

Winds will gust 10-15 mph with some gusts over 20 at times. The wind will tend to subside through the day.

Sunday will feature sunshine to clouds as an offshore storm gets closer. High temperatures once again will rise into the middle to upper 40s.

